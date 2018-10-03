GM, Honda team up to produce self-driving vehicles

GM has been widely viewed as being in second place in the autonomous vehicle race, with Google's Waymo on top. Waymo said in May that it would buy up to 62,000 more minivans from Fiat Chrysler to expand its ride-hailing venture. Waymo and Fiat Chrysler also said that they were discussing the use of Waymo technology in Fiat-Chrysler self-driving vehicles that would be sold to the public.