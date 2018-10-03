2 hospitalized after Warren County motorcycle crash

WARREN COUNTY, OH (FOX19) - Two people were hospitalized after a single-motorcycle crash Tuesday in Warren County.
Clearcreek Township fire officials say the crash ended in an area UDF parking lot. They said two people were taken to Atrium Medical Center.
One of the victims was then flown to Miami Valley. That victim’s injuries are severe and possibly life-threatening, according to Clearcreek Township fire officials.
The other person’s injuries were minor.
