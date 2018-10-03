Medical helicopter responds after vehicle crashes into house

By Jennifer Edwards Baker | October 3, 2018 at 4:08 AM EST - Updated October 3 at 4:08 AM

MILFORD TWP., OH (FOX19) - A medical helicopter responded to a report of a vehicle crashing into a Butler County home early Wednesday, dispatchers said.

Serious injuries were initially reported in the 4200 block of Hamilton Richmond Road in Milford Township shortly after 2:30 a.m., according to dispatchers.

A Care Flight helicopter has left the scene, but it’s not clear if anyone was taken to a hospital.

Dispatchers won’t say. They say the incident remains an active investigation.

Further details were not released.

