Medical helicopter responds after vehicle crashes into house

MILFORD TWP., OH (FOX19) - A medical helicopter responded to a report of a vehicle crashing into a Butler County home early Wednesday, dispatchers said.
Serious injuries were initially reported in the 4200 block of Hamilton Richmond Road in Milford Township shortly after 2:30 a.m., according to dispatchers.
A Care Flight helicopter has left the scene, but it’s not clear if anyone was taken to a hospital.
Dispatchers won’t say. They say the incident remains an active investigation.
Further details were not released.
