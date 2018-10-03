Overdose alert issued in Hamilton County, health officials say

“In recent days, we have observed an elevation in two measures – emergency department visits and preliminary deaths – used to estimate opioid overdose activity in Hamilton County. The average value for both of these measures over the past seven days was greater than the average observed in the 90 days before this period. Out of caution and to provide situational awareness, we are issuing an alert regarding this gradual rise in overdose activity in the county,” a notice from the Hamilton County Heroin Coalition said.