Parent wants district to address bus blunder, CPS investigating

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools are investigating after a parent complained a bus driver let students off in the middle of an intersection and is consistently late.
Kierra Harris has four children who all attend Hays-Porter. The bus stop location is York Street and Freeman Avenue.
“(The bus driver) could get somebody hit one day and it’s just that’s scary, that’s scary to think about,” said Harris.
Harris just had her fifth child two months ago and relies on the bus to get her kids to school on time. She tells FOX19 the bus is sometimes up to an hour late.
“The bus is supposed to be here at 7:20 a.m., not 7:45, not 8 o’clock," she said.
Her four kids sometimes miss breakfast provided by the school because of the late start.
“If I can’t trust you to get them to school on time, then I just kind of don’t want this bus being the problem with their studies, like not being able to focus just because they’re late," Harris said.
The delay to school, she says, also impacts her job and pushes her schedule back.
FOX19 reached out to CPS and received the following statement:
This parent’s complaint is the first we’ve had about consistently late-arriving buses at Hays-Porter, but we are well aware that there are significant issues with yellow bus transportation by third-party providers to CPS.
This is an issue that concerns us, and we’re investigating this complaint further.
Harris says she has tried reaching out but says no one will get back to her.
"I left messages and everything. No one has given me back communication so I had no where else to turn but the news -- just figure out what’s going on cause there’s a disconnect," she said.
Harris hopes it’s fixed before it gets too cold outside.
