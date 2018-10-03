Patchy fog before summer-like humidity

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Look for some patchy fog this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s.
While there is a small chance of showers as temperatures this afternoon, most of the day remains dry with a high of 83 degrees.
Rain will be widespread Thursday and end early Friday.
There is a small chance of a few showers late Saturday but most of, if not all of the weekend, will be dry.
The cold front causing the rain will cool the air a bit, but it looks like warmer-than-normal conditions will persist into the middle of next week.
This weekend look for temperatures in the mid 80’s.
