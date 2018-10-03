Police clear driver suspected in fatal hit-skip of Western Hills teen

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati police have located the vehicle that was believed to have struck 15-year-old Gabriella Rodriquez in the fatal hit-and-run accident on Sept. 10.
"The owner of the Honda Civic cooperated with our investigators and a thorough inspection of the vehicle determined that this vehicle was not involved in this crash. With this vehicle being ruled out as the vehicle that struck Gabriella we are still in need of any information that will assist our investigators in determining the vehicle involved," police said.
The Western Hills High School student was hit in the 2100 block of Harrison Avenue while trying to catch a bus for school. She was not in a crosswalk when she was hit by a 2010 Dodge Journey driven by Kenosha Sanders, 27, according to police.
Sanders stopped at the scene, but another vehicle that fled from the scene hit Rodriguez a second time while she was trying to get back on her feet.
She was pronounced dead shortly after she was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.
Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.
