Police investigating disappearance of Dry Ridge woman in Panama City Beach

DRY RIDGE, KY (FOX19) - Police, divers, and other crews are searching around the clock for a Dry Ridge woman who disappeared in Panama City Beach.
Nancy Meither, 66, has not been seen since Friday.
Meither’s cousin, Tami Golden of Cleveland, said that Meither is a retired Boone County teacher who is known for her loving personality.
“She is funny. She is loving. She cares about everybody. She’s a great person," said Golden.
For the past three weeks, relatives said that Meither and her husband, who is also a retired teacher, have been staying in Panama City Beach at the Sunbird Condominiums. Golden said that the couple was enjoying the sunset on the beach near the condos on Friday, when Meither’s husband, sunburnt, decided to head back to their room. He told his loved ones he fell asleep, and then, hours later, woke up to find Meither was not in the room.
“She said she’d be up in a few minutes," said Golden. "Last time he’d seen her was 10 o’clock Friday night.”
After hurrying down to the beach, Golden said Meither’s husband discovered that the chair Meither had been sitting in was still on the beach, but Meither, along with the cup she was drinking out of Friday night, was gone.
“I got sick to my stomach. Honestly, it made me sick," said Golden.
Search teams, Golden said, are circling the area with helicopters and sending divers into the water, trying to find Meither.
Golden said that at first, she was worried that Meither had been kidnapped because Meither would never take off on her own.
“My understanding is the police have no clues," said Golden.
While they wait for answers, Golden said they are all remaining optimistic that sooner rather than later, they’ll have Meither home.
“We’re not giving up hope at all. I mean I’ve seen where people have been missing for weeks, and they found them, so it’s too early to give up hope,” said Golden.
Panama City Beach Police said Meither was last seen wearing a black and grey swimsuit near the condominium complex. If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact your local authorities.
