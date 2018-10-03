Police investigating disappearance of Dry Ridge woman in Panama City Beach

For the past three weeks, relatives said that Meither and her husband, who is also a retired teacher, have been staying in Panama City Beach at the Sunbird Condominiums. Golden said that the couple was enjoying the sunset on the beach near the condos on Friday, when Meither’s husband, sunburnt, decided to head back to their room. He told his loved ones he fell asleep, and then, hours later, woke up to find Meither was not in the room.