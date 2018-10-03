Warmer temps to stick around

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - So far Wednesday the high temperature has reached 83° and with the humidity out there the heat index made it into the upper 80s.
If that feels more like summer than autumn to you, right you are. Wednesday’s preliminary high temperature is what we normally have during the last couple days of August and the first few of September.
With thicker cloud cover and more rain Thursday will struggle to get into the 80s.
Warmer than normal temperatures will stick around for a while.
The medium range weather models, they go out two weeks into the future, say it will be warmer than normal until Oct. 12.
After that, we may see a week with temperatures at or cooler than normal.
The rain Thursday could pop up at any time, but it is most likely during afternoon and evening and the heaviest will be across the southern counties in our viewing area from Owen to Lewis.
