Warmer-than-average conditions will stick around

Warmer-than-average conditions will stick around
Warmer-than-average conditions will stick around for the rest of this week.
By Steve Horstmeyer | October 2, 2018 at 9:09 PM EST - Updated October 2 at 9:09 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Warmer-than-average conditions will stick around for the rest of this week.

On Wednesday, there is a small chance of showers as temperatures reach close to 80 degrees.

Rain will be widespread Thursday and end early Friday. There is a small chance of a few showers both Saturday and Sunday but most of -- if not all of the weekend -- will be dry.

The cold front causing the rain will cool the air a bit but it looks like warmer-than-normal conditions will persist into the middle of next week.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.