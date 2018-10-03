CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Warmer-than-average conditions will stick around for the rest of this week.
Look for some patchy fog this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s. While there is a small chance of showers as temperatures this afternoon, most of the day remains dry with a high of 83 degrees.
Rain will be widespread Thursday and end early Friday. There is a small chance of a few showers late Saturday but most of -- if not all of the weekend -- will be dry.
The cold front causing the rain will cool the air a bit but it looks like warmer-than-normal conditions will persist into the middle of next week. This weekend look for temperatures in the mid 80’s.
Today: Clouds mixed with some sun, slight shower chance. High: 83
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 68
Thursday: Widespread rain and thunder chances. High: 80
