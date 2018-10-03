Warmer than average conditions

By Frank Marzullo | October 3, 2018 at 10:15 AM EST - Updated October 3 at 10:16 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Warmer-than-average conditions will stick around for the rest of this week.

Look for some patchy fog this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s. While there is a small chance of showers as temperatures this afternoon, most of the day remains dry with a high of 83 degrees.

Rain will be widespread Thursday and end early Friday. There is a small chance of a few showers late Saturday but most of -- if not all of the weekend -- will be dry.

The cold front causing the rain will cool the air a bit but it looks like warmer-than-normal conditions will persist into the middle of next week. This weekend look for temperatures in the mid 80’s.

Today: Clouds mixed with some sun, slight shower chance. High: 83

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 68

Thursday: Widespread rain and thunder chances. High: 80

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.