‘We’ve been missing this’: New boat takes drivers across Ohio River

RABBIT HASH, KY (FOX19) - It normally takes drivers about an hour to get from Rabbit Hash, Ky. to Rising Sun, Ind., spots that sit across the Ohio River from each other.
Now, a boat will get you there in a few minutes.
“Coming across the river, I think about how we have been missing this connection," said Boone County Judge Executive Gary Moore.
Rabbit Hash and Rising Sun are only about 2,000 ft. from one another. The Lucky Lady ferry is a more-than $1 million project that will get drivers there quicker.
“I love this,” said Roger Jones, a Rising Sun American Legion Post 59 member. “This is great. This is what we’ve needed for years. I am glad we finally got it.”
Moore said this is an awesome way to connect the two states, two counties, and two communities to bring them together in a “nostalgic kind of way.”
“For personal reasons -- I have a friend who lives in Rising Sun -- it will be easier to get to see him and visit Rabbit Hash," said Cincinnati resident Patrick Harrell.
Officials say a ferry operated in the area from the early 1800s to 1948. It was one of many ferries replaced by a bridge. The boat is officially open to the public and will run every 15 minutes, seven days a week. You can catch a ride Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to midnight.
A one-way trip costs $5. A round-trip costs $8.
