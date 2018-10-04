Another week of warm and humid weather?

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Medium range weather forecasting models, which forecast two weeks into the future, have shown little change in the past three days.
With the exception of early Friday, the weather should be warm and humid through Oct. 11.
Starting Oct. 12, near normal or cooler-than-normal temperatures will take control for a while.
A weak cold front will move through the region Thursday bringing scattered showers any time after 8 a.m. By late Thursday afternoon, the warmest part of the day, the front will be south of metro Cincinnati and the rural counties south and southeast of the city will likely see a few thunderstorms with isolated heavy downpours.
Friday morning will be cool and much less humid as Canadian air makes a quick stop in the Tri-State. But almost immediately the humid air begins to return and Friday evening looks muggy.
