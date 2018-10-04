Brief break from humidity

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - While we will get a slight break in the muggy air late Thursday and early Friday, it will not last with muggy air returning Friday afternoon and this weekend.
Starting Oct. 12, near normal or cooler-than-normal temperatures will take control for a while.
A weak cold front will move through the region today bringing scattered showers any time after 8 a.m.
By late Thursday afternoon, the warmest part of the day, the front will be south of metro Cincinnati.
Rural counties south and southeast of the city will likely see a few thunderstorms with isolated heavy downpours.
Look for a high of 77 degrees Thursday and a high 78 degrees on Friday.
Friday morning will be cool and much less humid as Canadian air makes a quick stop in the Tri-State.
But almost immediately, humid air will begin to return and Friday evening looks muggy.
While we will run the chance of thunderstorms Friday, most of the weekend with the exception of showers Saturday evening will be dry.
Expect temperatures in the mid 80s this weekend, into next week.
