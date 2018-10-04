Dayton-area father accused of trying to murder children in house fire

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH (FOX19) - A Centerville, Ohio father is accused of trying to murder his two children by setting his house on fire.
The Montgomery County prosecutor says police went to Ray Eades' home this past month for a welfare check on the children -- they allegedly found the home filled with smoke and a wood-burning smoker lit in an upstairs bedroom.
Eades was indicted Thursday on four counts of attempted aggravated murder, aggravated arson, and two counts of endangering children. He’s being held in the Montgomery County Jail, near Dayton.
