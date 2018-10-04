Haunted Cincinnati gets top ranking

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Dent Schoolhouse has captured a top ranking from the world’s haunted house authority.
Hauntworld.com gives the Cincinnati scary schoolhouse a top white-knuckle ranking when it comes to haunted attractions across the country, coming in at #3 on the list of top 13 scariest haunted houses.
The abandoned school building located in Green Township carries the legend of a murderous janitor who killed schoolchildren back in the 1950′s. There are old nurses offices with memorials to the slain students. A walk through the haunted schoolhouse also includes lifelike bloody bodies and other scares with Halloween scene from the 1950′s.
The Dent Schoolhouse is located at 5963 Harrison Avenue.
It’s open Thursdays and Sundays from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30 p.m. until midnight.
General admission ranges from $20 to $25 depending on the night.
