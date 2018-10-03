Huntington Bank closing 70 branches, 30 in Ohio

It is unclear how many employees will be let go

By Rachel Vadaj | October 3, 2018 at 12:47 PM EST - Updated October 4 at 10:38 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Huntington will be consolidating 70 branches in various markets around the beginning of 2019. Out of the 70 branches, 30 are in Ohio, 10 are in Cleveland and two are in Akron.

These branches reportedly have an existing Huntington branch in close proximity that can support customers of the consolidating forces. The exact locations have not be released yet.

[ $300M will redevelop the old Huntington Bank building by 2022 in Cleveland ]

Huntington representative Emily Smith said the company regularly reviews its distribution network to ensure the mix of branches, ATMs, and online banking meets the customers' evolving needs.

The branches are reviewed for customer traffic patterns, transaction trends, and proximity to nearby Huntington branch locations.

Our priority is to help our customers' transition to a new location and to offer more extensive digital and mobile capabilities to meet changing customer channel preferences. Savings from the branch consolidation will be substantially reinvested in these increasingly-used channels.
Emily Smith

In regards to how many employees may lose their jobs from the closures, Smith said, “It’s our goal to place the vast majority of the branch colleagues in other roles where they can continue their career with Huntington.”

Smith states Huntington will maintain its No. 1 overall position in branch market share in Ohio and Michigan as well as its relative position in branch market share.

