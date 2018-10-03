Huntington Bank closing 70 branches, 30 in Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Huntington will be consolidating 70 branches in various markets around the beginning of 2019. Out of the 70 branches, 30 are in Ohio, 10 are in Cleveland and two are in Akron.
These branches reportedly have an existing Huntington branch in close proximity that can support customers of the consolidating forces. The exact locations have not be released yet.
Huntington representative Emily Smith said the company regularly reviews its distribution network to ensure the mix of branches, ATMs, and online banking meets the customers' evolving needs.
The branches are reviewed for customer traffic patterns, transaction trends, and proximity to nearby Huntington branch locations.
In regards to how many employees may lose their jobs from the closures, Smith said, “It’s our goal to place the vast majority of the branch colleagues in other roles where they can continue their career with Huntington.”
Smith states Huntington will maintain its No. 1 overall position in branch market share in Ohio and Michigan as well as its relative position in branch market share.
