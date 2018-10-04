A Little Cooler, then Back into the 80s

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -
While we will get a slight break in the muggy air today and Friday, it will not last as both heat and humidity return for the weekend.
A weak cold front will move through the region today bringing scattered showers this afternoon and evening.
Rural counties south and southeast of the city will likely hear some thunder with isolated heavy downpours as this cool front pushes through the region.
Look for a high in the upper 70s both today a Friday.
While we will run the chance of thunderstorms Friday, most of the weekend with the exception of showers Saturday evening will be dry.
Expect temperatures in the mid 80s this weekend, into next week.
