Man accused of killing cats faces additional charges after more found

HAMILTON, OH (FOX19) - A Middletown man who police say admitted to killing several cats found in his freezer faces additional charges after more cats were found.
A Butler County grand jury on Wednesday returned 14 counts of cruelty to a companion animal on Edmund Cunningham.
According to his indictment, he knowingly caused serious physical harm to the animals on or about Aug. 30.
Cunningham is scheduled to appear for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 16.
Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Charles Pater has the case.
Initially, Middletown officers located eight dead cats and kittens in his freezer when he consented to a search at his Roosevelt Boulevard apartment.
Police responded there to investigate a complaint he was harming cats and kittens.
The offense of cruelty to a companion animal is a fifth-degree felony in Ohio after a state law change in 2016.
A companion animal is defined as one kept inside a residential dwelling.
According to the law, serious physical harm to a companion animal includes depriving them of food, water and shelter.
A fifth-degree felony in Ohio is punishable by six to 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine.
The law requires prison time for anyone who assaults and kills a police dog, police horse or service animal.
If convicted on all 14 counts, Cunningham could face a maximum sentence of 14 years in jail and a $35,000 fine.
