Man charged after driving around with dead body for 12 hours

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - An Indiana man has been charged for allegedly driving a dead man around for more than 12 hours in his car, according to court documents.
William Blevins faces charges of abuse of a corpse and failure to report a crime in Butler County.
Court records indicate that Blevins allowed the victim to use drugs in his car. The victim then died and Blevins drove him around in the car for more than 12 hours on Sept. 3.
His case was presented to a grand jury but the charges were sent back down to Hamilton Municipal Court because they are misdemeanors.
Blevins posted a $2,500 dollar and was released from jail.
No new court date was scheduled.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.