Middletown drug ring leader tied to Mexican cartel pleads guilty

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Donte Holdbrook, 24, pleaded guilty to his role in a local narcotics conspiracy tied to the Sinaloa Drug Cartel in Mexico.
Holdbrook was one of 12 individuals charged by a Cincinnati federal grand jury in March in a narcotics and money laundering conspiracy.
Members of the group allegedly distributed fentanyl from Mexico in Middletown, Ohio and sent proceeds back to the Sinaloa Drug Cartel in Mexico.
The investigation began when undercover FBI agents in San Diego learned that a known Sinaloa Cartel money-laundering boss, Jose Lopez-Albarran, coordinated and conducted multiple bulk cash pickups from a drug trafficking organization within the Southern District of Ohio.
Holdbrook was found in possession of 366 grams of fentanyl during a traffic stop on Dec. 2, 2017, and also admitted he arranged for multiple shipments of fentanyl into the Middletown area.
Holdbrook pleaded guilty and faces 10 years to life in prison.
