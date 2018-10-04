Kentucky man convicted in child sex abuse case

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Boyd County man was convicted on two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, according to the Kentucky Attorney General.
Timothy Ray Sr., 63, of Catlettsburg was convicted September 27 on the charges stemming from crimes to minors between 2014 and 2015, said a release from Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear.
Beshear said his office is also prosecuting a pending indictment on Ray in Boyd Circuit Court with three additional victims, containing charges of first-degree sodomy and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
“Every day my office is working to protect Kentucky children from abuse by training parents, caregivers, child advocates and law enforcement on how to identify and report child sexual abuse and arresting and prosecuting child predators,” Beshear said.
Ray will have his final sentencing hearing in Boyd Circuit Court at 9 a.m. Nov. 8.
To report suspected child abuse call the Kentucky’s Child Abuse hotline at 877-597-2331 or 877-KYSAFE1.
