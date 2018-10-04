Officers conducting active shooter drill in Fort Mitchell

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - It’s not an emergency, it’s a training drill.
Federal, state, and local law enforcement officers in Northern Kentucky are conducting a full-scale active shooter drill Thursday in Fort Mitchell from 8 a.m. to approximately 2 p.m. at Beechwood Independent School.
“It’s imperative for first responders and school districts to have the opportunity to test emergency planning in the case of an actual event,” said Steve Hensley, Kenton County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director.
The training drill will include several police vehicles, ambulances, and law enforcement officers at the school and surrounding neighborhood.
Several roadways will be impacted during the event including: Dixie Highway, Buttermilk Pike, Orphanage Road and Beechwood Road.
Local traffic is advised to use caution and expect delays.
