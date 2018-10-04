President Trump to visit Cincinnati next week

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - President Donald Trump will visit Greater Cincinnati next week as he tours battleground areas in an effort to motivate supporters to turn out for Republican candidates in the upcoming mid-term elections.
Trump is scheduled to be here Oct. 12, a local law enforcement official tells FOX19 NOW.
No other details are known yet about the visit, including which airport he might fly into and which highways his motorcade will use.
The president’s precise travel plans are always kept secret for security reasons. Motorists can expect major delays on or near major interstates and streets near whichever airport Air Force One uses and ones to and at his destination.
This will be the president’s first visit since February, when he spoke at Sheffer Corporation in Blue Ash.
Trump plans to visit six states over the next 10 days to energize his supporters to back Republicans in tight races for the House of Representatives, a White House memo shows, Reuters reported Wednesday.
The Republican Party could lose control of the House in the Nov. 6 midterm vote at a time when, historically, the party in control of the White House loses ground in Congress.
One of the close congressional races is here between longtime Republican incumbent Congressman Steve Chabot, R- Westwood, and Democrat Aftab Purval, Hamilton County’s Clerk of Court.
Trump is kicking off his tour Thursday in Minnesota and then plans to visit Kansas on Saturday, Iowa on Tuesday, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Ohio on Oct. 12 and Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 13, Reuters reported.
