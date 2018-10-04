Semi fire reduces SB I-75 to single lane

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Southbound Interstate 75 has major delays Thursday morning due to a semi tractor-trailer fire near Paddock Road.
The right two lanes are blocked. Only the far left lane is open while crews respond and clean up.
Travel delays coming out of the northern Cincinnati suburbs in Butler County were up to an hour. Now delays are about 50 minutes from West Chester.
No injuries were reported when flames were spotted on the massive vehicle just before 6:30 a.m., Cincinnati police said.
Detour around the congestion by taking eastbound I-275 or Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway to southbound I-71 to the westbound Norwood Lateral to return to southbound I-75.
