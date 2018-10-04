Showers possible Friday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The muggy air is going away. Don’t cheer yet – it will not be gone for long. In fact we are looking at a break of only a few hours overnight and early Friday.
By early afternoon Friday the sticky stuff will have returned and stay with us until Thursday next week when a strong shot of cool, comfortable, Canadian air arrives. By next Friday it will finally feel like fall.
This evening scattered showers with some thunder, but nothing severe, will push southeastward through the FOX19 NOW viewing area. This will be caused by the cold front, leading edge of the cool air.
The weather will be dry for the Friday morning commute, however a few showers are in the forecast a bit later as the warm front – the leading edge of the humid air – arrives.
Look for a warm, humid weekend.
