Someone put a memorial where that ‘recreational mannequin’ was found

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Officials said a body found wrapped in a bag this past week in Colerain Township turned out to be a lifelike mannequin. This week, someone put a memorial in the spot the mannequin was found.
Dispatch said the discovery was made by a Hamilton County engineer in a wooded area at the end of Lick Road near the Richardson Forest Preserve. Detectives at the scene described it as a “recreational mannequin.”
“We think we may have found a deceased body," said a 911 caller.
The dispatcher replied: “Is it male or female?”
“We think it’s a female,” said the caller.
This week, a memorial of sorts was found in that location. It was dedicated to a “Mandi" and featured this message:
