Taxi receipt, records appear to link alleged hackers to GRU

In this image released by the Dutch Defense Ministry on Thursday Oct. 4, 2018, trash belonging to four Russian officers of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, GRU, is seen next to their car facing the OPCW building on April 13, 2018. The trash was taken not left in their hotel, common practice to avoid leaving finger prints and or DNA, according to the Dutch Defense Ministry. The officers were expelled from the Netherlands for allegedly trying to hack into the chemical watchdog OPCW's network. The Dutch defense minister on Thursday Oct. 4, 2018, accused Russia's military intelligence unit of attempted cybercrimes targeting the U.N. chemical weapons watchdog and the investigation into the 2014 Malaysian Airlines crash over Ukraine. (Dutch Defense Ministry via AP) (AP)