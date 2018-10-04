Win a free home from HGTV

OAKLEY, OH (FOX19) - HGTV is giving away a free house in Cincinnati.
It’s part of the network’s annual Urban Oasis giveaway.
Basically, developers go into a neighborhood, completely remodel a home from top to bottom, then give it away.
This year's home is in Oakley.
Here are some of the specs:
· Home valued at $700K
· 2,000-Square-foot Dutch Colonial style house
· 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths
The contest runs through Nov. 21. You can enter two times per day.
To give you an idea of just how popular this giveaway is, last year’s home in Knoxville got 65,000,000 entries.
