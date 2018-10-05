Additional skeletal remains found in Cincinnati park

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -Additional skeletal remains were found at a Cincinnati park where a human skull was previously found, officials say.
The human skull was found by a worker September 21 in Bellevue Park off Ohio Avenue in Clifton Heights, according to Hamilton County Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco.
There were no additional human remains found at that time, but officers went back and searched the area on October 2 and found more remains, said Sammarco in a statement.
A positive identification of the remains has not been made, said Sammarco.
