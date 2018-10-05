Bosnia election seen as key for future of war-ravaged nation

In this photo taken on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, Bosnian people pass by a poster with the images of Milorad Dodik and Zelka Cvijanovic of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD) in the Bosnian town of Banja Luka, 240 kms northwest of Sarajevo. An election in Bosnia on Sunday could cement the ethnic divisions drawn in a brutal 1992-95 war as a pro-Russian nationalist runs for the country’s three-member presidency and politicians seeking other posts campaign on war wounds instead of reforms that could shake the country out of its post-war paralysis. (AP Photo/Radivoje Pavicic) (Radivoje Pavicic)