Convicted sex offender accused of molesting co-worker’s 5-year-old daughter

But then, this week at work, where Nevils and the girl’s father share a work station, the father found more than a dozen inappropriate pictures on the computer they both use. A recognizable birth mark on the body of a young girl caught the father’s attention. He took photos of the images on the computer and sent them to his wife, who confirmed that the birth mark, as well as a pajama top, belonged to their daughter, according to Nevils' arrest report.