Convicted sex offender accused of molesting co-worker’s 5-year-old daughter

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - An Indiana sex offender out on parole is accused of molesting his co-worker’s 5-year-old daughter as the co-worker slept in a room nearby.
Brandon Nevils, 34, was released from state prison last year after he was convicted of molesting five girls under the age of 10, all of whom his mother was babysitting. Now, he’s accused of a slew of other sex offenses.
According to his latest arrest report from Wednesday, Nevils hosted a bonfire at his home on Utica Pike last weekend, and when his co-worker’s family decided to spend the night afterward, there were more people than beds. Nevils told the co-worker and the co-worker’s wife that their 5-year-old daughter could sleep in his bed with Nevils.
The group called it a night at 3 a.m., and the girl’s mother told investigators she heard Nevils still talking to her daughter at 3:30 a.m. When the group awoke the next morning, the girl “looked normal,” her mother told police.
But then, this week at work, where Nevils and the girl’s father share a work station, the father found more than a dozen inappropriate pictures on the computer they both use. A recognizable birth mark on the body of a young girl caught the father’s attention. He took photos of the images on the computer and sent them to his wife, who confirmed that the birth mark, as well as a pajama top, belonged to their daughter, according to Nevils' arrest report.
The girl’s father was originally looking at the computer “out of suspicion that Brandon and (the girl’s mother) were having an affair,” the report also stated.
Another one of the inappropriate photos showed Nevils' penis, which the girl’s mother confirmed because he had sent her photos of his penis in the past.
Nevils was arrested Wednesday on 20 counts of possessing child pornography, and two counts of child molestation. If convicted, the sentence could be enhanced because he is a repeat offender.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.