Cool Friday morning

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Warm and muggy weather will take a brief break during the early morning hours with cool Canadian comfort.
That means lower temperature and lower humidity. The break will be brief -- not even 12 hours -- with torrid tropical temperatures returning for the home bound commute and Friday evening football. Storms will become more likely in the late morning and continue through mid-afternoon.
The weekend looks mainly dry with a small chance for rain Saturday, especially in the evening. Temperatures return to the mid-80s for the weekend and through midweek next week. Rain holds off until the end of the week.
Late next week and the weekend following, look for a taste of Autumn to arrive.
