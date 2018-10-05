Cool start, storms this afternoon

By Frank Marzullo | October 5, 2018 at 4:24 AM EST - Updated October 5 at 4:24 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Warm and muggy weather will take a brief break this morning with cool Canadian comfort, but it will be short-lived.

The lower temperatures and humidity will not even last until the end of the day.

Expect a early sun-and-cloud mix, with tropical temperatures returning for the home bound commute and Friday evening football.

Storms will become more likely in the late morning and continue through mid-afternoon.

I expect most chances to end by the start of Friday Night Football.

The daytime high will reach 82 degrees.

This weekend looks mainly dry with a small chance for rain Saturday, especially in the evening.

Temperatures will return to the mid-80s for the weekend and through midweek.

Rain will hold off until the end of the week.

Cooler, more autumn-like temperatures will finally arrive by late next week and weekend.

