Cool start, storms this afternoon

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Warm and muggy weather will take a brief break this morning with cool Canadian comfort, but it will be short-lived.
The lower temperatures and humidity will not even last until the end of the day.
Expect a early sun-and-cloud mix, with tropical temperatures returning for the home bound commute and Friday evening football.
Storms will become more likely in the late morning and continue through mid-afternoon.
I expect most chances to end by the start of Friday Night Football.
The daytime high will reach 82 degrees.
This weekend looks mainly dry with a small chance for rain Saturday, especially in the evening.
Temperatures will return to the mid-80s for the weekend and through midweek.
Rain will hold off until the end of the week.
Cooler, more autumn-like temperatures will finally arrive by late next week and weekend.
