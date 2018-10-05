PHOTOS: Dozens attend anti-Kavanaugh rally in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A group rallied in opposition to the president’s nominee for the United States Supreme Court in front of the Hamilton County Courthouse on Thursday.
Several dozen people attended the rally and held up signs that said things like “Stop Kavanaugh” and “Believe Women."
The Democratic Socialists of America, Socialist Alternative and International Socialist Organization organized the protest, according to our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Earlier this week, some residents in Covington made it clear where they stood by hanging sheets with strong messages outside of their homes.
