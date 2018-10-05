Gasoline used in Hamilton house causes blaze, injures homeowner

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A house fire in Hamilton was caused by gasoline being used inside the home, fire officials say.
Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire in the 700 block of Cereal Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Hamilton Fire Department.
When crews arrived at the scene they found heavy black smoke seeping through the front door and quickly extinguished the fire, said a fire department statement.
The homeowner was not at the scene when firefighters arrived because he had suffered burns and drove himself to the hospital, said firefighters.
No one else was injured and the damage to the house was limited.
The fire was determined to be caused by gasoline being used inside the house.
The fire is current under investigation, but is considered accidental.
Damage is estimated at approximately $3,000.
