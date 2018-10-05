Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office: We’re not leaving Silverton

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - During a 30 minute press conference Thursday at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said they love being in Silverton and that they want to stay there.
They said it boils down to a fiscal issue.
HCSO has worked with Silverton, under contract, to have sheriff’s deputies patrol the area since July 2014. Approximately eight deputies work 24-hour patrols to keep residents safe. But for the past nine months, deputies have been without a contract with Silverton. Recently, a bunch of cruisers that patrol the town were pulled from the area. One thing officials want Silverton to know is they have not pulled services and deputies will continue to work to keep them safe.
So, why were the non-contract cars pulled in the first place?
“Essentially, by moving the cars out that belong to Columbia Township, we are removing some of the risks from our insurance and our liability. That’s what it comes down to. We have officers working in a facility that we do not have a contract for,” said Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Enforcement Cmdr. Maj. Bill Rareick.
FOX19 asked why all of this wasn’t addressed before the contract expired -- officials said things like this take time.
By the end of this month, they say they hope to finalize contract negotiations and staff an “adequate” number of sergeants in Silverton and surrounding areas.
