Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office: We’re not leaving Silverton

HCSO has worked with Silverton, under contract, to have sheriff’s deputies patrol the area since July 2014. Approximately eight deputies work 24-hour patrols to keep residents safe. But for the past nine months, deputies have been without a contract with Silverton. Recently, a bunch of cruisers that patrol the town were pulled from the area. One thing officials want Silverton to know is they have not pulled services and deputies will continue to work to keep them safe.