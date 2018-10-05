Jeep, other items returned to husband of Brittany Stykes

BROWN COUNTY, OH (FOX19) - The Jeep Brittany Stykes was murdered in has been returned to her husband.
Five years later, the murder remains unsolved. But this week, the yellow Jeep she was driving has been returned to Shane Stykes.
“Shane Stykes picked up the items that the court released back into his custody on Monday,” said Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Hodges. “This includes the Jeep, laptop computer, and child safety seat.”
Shane Stykes told FOX19 that he’s glad it is home, that it’s a Jeep he and his father built together before his father died.
He said it’s been a rough week, remember everything that’s tied to the Jeep -- he and Brittany Stykes had their first date in that Jeep. He said there are a million good memories in that Jeep, and one very bad one.
He asked his daughter, Aubree, who was 14 months old when she was nearly fatally shot in the head, how she felt about getting mommy’s Jeep back and he said she told him, “Yes.” It’s being fixed up now, and he plans to give it to her once she’s old enough to drive it.
His wife was murdered in that Jeep in August 2013.
In a court filing from September 2017, Shane Stykes sued the Brown County Sheriff and Prosecutor Zac Corbin to get the items back. A judge ultimately ruled in his favor.
As of right now -- there are no new leads in Stykes murder. Brown County Prosecutor Zac Corbin said they will still be pursuing everything they can -- and they have plenty of DNA and other evidence collected from the Jeep -- should an arrest ever be made.
