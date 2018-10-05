Jury convicts driver who fatally hit pedestrian Downtown

A 73-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed in downtown Cincinnati on March 3.

Sharon Felton hit an ABM parking booth and then Barbara Vandenbroeck, 73.
By Kim Schupp | October 5, 2018 at 1:34 PM EST - Updated October 5 at 1:34 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A jury convicted Sharon Felton, 71, of vehicular manslaughter for hitting and killing a pedestrian in downtown Cincinnati.

Felton was acquitted of the more serious charge of vehicular manslaughter.

The crash occurred on westbound East 8th Street back on March 3.

Felton was operating a 2007 Honda CRV and attempting to turn left onto Sycamore Street when she changed lanes and was hit by another vehicle, police wrote in a criminal complaint.

After the crash, she accelerated, hit a construction fence and went off the right side of the road over the sidewalk. That’s where she hit an ABM parking booth and then Barbara Vandenbroeck, 73, the complaint reads.

A sentencing date has not yet been set for Felton.

