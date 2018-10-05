Jury convicts driver who fatally hit pedestrian Downtown

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A jury convicted Sharon Felton, 71, of vehicular manslaughter for hitting and killing a pedestrian in downtown Cincinnati.
Felton was acquitted of the more serious charge of vehicular manslaughter.
The crash occurred on westbound East 8th Street back on March 3.
Felton was operating a 2007 Honda CRV and attempting to turn left onto Sycamore Street when she changed lanes and was hit by another vehicle, police wrote in a criminal complaint.
After the crash, she accelerated, hit a construction fence and went off the right side of the road over the sidewalk. That’s where she hit an ABM parking booth and then Barbara Vandenbroeck, 73, the complaint reads.
A sentencing date has not yet been set for Felton.
