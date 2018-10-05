Man avoids murder conviction in 16-year-old Hailey Hall’s beating death

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The man accused in the beating death of 16-year-old Hailey Hall has been found guilty of reckless homicide, but not guilty of murder.
In February 2016, Hall was leaving the Inner Circle Nightclub when she was severely beaten by William Arnold, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters. Arnold was 34 at the time of the incident.
Arnold used his “personal body” and “possible unknown objects” to “cause serious physical harm” to the girl in the 4300 block of Kellogg Avenue, according to the complaint filed by Cincinnati Police at the time of the arrest.
Police said Hall was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with bleeding and swelling of the brain, her liver lacerated, her lungs collapsed and lacerated, and internal bleeding with bruises and cuts all over her body. She died two weeks later.
The Hamilton County Coroner ruled her death a homicide as the result of blunt force trauma.
The ruling came down Friday afternoon. Sentencing for Arnold is slated for Oct. 29.
