No Fall Temps in Sight

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -
Warm and muggy weather took a short break this morning but will reappear later today and through the weekend.
As a warm front works through the region we may see a shower or rumble of thunder this afternoon and into Friday evening football.
High temps this afternoon will reach the low 80s, with mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.
This weekend looks mainly dry with a small chance for rain Saturday late day into the evening.
The warm and humid weather will stick around into the first half of the upcoming week with cooler, more autumn-like temperatures in the forecast by late next week into the weekend.
