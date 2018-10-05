OTR Haunted Brewery Tour starts Friday

OVER-THE-RHINE, OH (FOX19) - Spirits of the past have descended on the Brewery District in Over-the-Rhine.
Haunted brewery tours begin Friday night at the Christian Moerlein taproom.
A ghoulish guide will lead guests through a darkened brewery where guests will encounter several scenes of misfortune and terror.
At the conclusion of the tour, guests will have to select which vignettes were real and which was fiction.
Christian Moerlein Brewing is partnering with the Brewery District, The Escape Room and Cincinnati Landmark Productions to host the spooky experience.
The tour will take patrons on a trip back in time to meet actual, and some doomed, characters in Cincinnati’s brewing history.
The tours are Friday and Saturday nights in October from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Christian Moerlein’s OTR taproom, 1619 Moore St.
Tickets cost $25 per person and can be purchased here.
It is recommended guests book their spot ahead of time to guarantee their tour.
The experience is 30 minutes in length. Following the tour, guests are welcome to enjoy a brew at the taproom.
