Plush family ‘fully’ supports independent investigations into teen’s death

“We also continue to closely monitor the investigations into Kyle’s death, which were expected within the past week. However, we were notified that the results of the 21CP and MCP reports will not be available until November 15th. While this 45-day delay is disappointing, we are fully supportive of a thorough investigation that considers all factors that may have contributed to the loss of our son. Our fervent wish is for no family to ever have an experience similar to ours. We are hopeful these investigations will bring insights that will lead to recommendations around safer policies and practices that quickly connect emergency responders to those in need.”