Plush family ‘fully’ supports independent investigations into teen’s death

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The findings of two independent investigations into how Cincinnati police and 911 call takers responded to Kyle Plush’s 911 calls will be out in November.
Cincinnati Vice Mayor Chris Smitherman said the results will be presented to city council’s law and public safety committee at a special Nov. 15 meeting. Smitherman is chairman of the committee. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
On Friday, the Plush family released a statement saying the findings were expected within the past week:
“We also continue to closely monitor the investigations into Kyle’s death, which were expected within the past week. However, we were notified that the results of the 21CP and MCP reports will not be available until November 15th. While this 45-day delay is disappointing, we are fully supportive of a thorough investigation that considers all factors that may have contributed to the loss of our son. Our fervent wish is for no family to ever have an experience similar to ours. We are hopeful these investigations will bring insights that will lead to recommendations around safer policies and practices that quickly connect emergency responders to those in need.”
The 16-year-old died April 10 when he suffocated inside his minivan in a parking lot at Seven Hills School in Madisonville, despite twice calling Cincinnati’s 911 center for help.
“It’s important for the city to know what happened so it does not happen to anyone else," Smitherman said. "The goal is to turn over every rock to get to the truth and fix all processes.”
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters also is conducting a separate probe into Kyle’s death.
City Council promptly took action following Kyle’s death and pledged sweeping changes to emergency response procedures. They approved $454,000 to increase 911 staff and to improve technology at the 911 center as part of a 12-month action plan. They took oversight of the 911 center away from the Cincinnati Police Department and returned it to civilian control. The city also launched a new system called Smart911 designed to make it easier for first responders to find 911 callers in an emergency.
Once people register for it, their emergency information will automatically be displayed to call takers when they dial 911.
As part of those reforms, city council also hired two firms to conduct independent investigations at an estimated cost of $186,000.
Mission Critical Partners LLC is analyzing how dispatchers responded to two phone calls Kyle made from the van, pleading for help after he became trapped by the rear, third-row seat. They also will do a comprehensive analysis of the city’s Emergency Communications Center (ECC) and look at staffing, organizational structure, leadership, and technology. That portion is expected to cost no more than $98,200, city officials said.
The other, done by 21st Century Policing LLC, is focusing on the Cincinnati Police Department’s actions that day and will review the department’s current policies, procedures, and training to identify deficiencies. That will cost $87,500.
Kyle’s family supports the independent investigations. They have said they still are searching for answers and won’t stop seeking those in an effort to spare other families that pain.
They also have established a foundation in their son’s memory. “Kyle Plush Answer The Call Foundation” calls for improved 911 systems in Cincinnati and nationally.
The family’s full statement, released Friday, can be found below:
We want to thank the public for the outpouring of support we have received for the Kyle Plush Answer the Call Foundation over the past month. We feel blessed to have so many friends and volunteers give willingly in support of our mission to uplift families and communities and advocate for common sense public policy that fosters safer, friendlier, and more resilient communities.
The Foundation has had an active September, holding several events, educating ourselves about technology available to improve 911 emergency response systems and raising money toward education and advocacy efforts. More information is available on the Kyle Plush Answer the Call Foundation Facebook and Twitter pages.
We also continue to closely monitor the investigations into Kyle’s death, which were expected within the past week. However, we were notified that the results of the 21CP and MCP reports will not be available until November 15th. While this 45-day delay is disappointing, we are fully supportive of a thorough investigation that considers all factors that may have contributed to the loss of our son. Our fervent wish is for no family to ever have an experience similar to ours. We are hopeful these investigations will bring insights that will lead to recommendations around safer policies and practices that quickly connect emergency responders to those in need.
Once we have had the opportunity to review and digest the results of these reports, we will provide our perspective based on all we have learned about the 911 systems in our region and beyond.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.