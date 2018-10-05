Police investigating car theft in West End

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Police are investigating a report of a car stolen in West End.
A black 2012 Ford Explorer with a Kentucky license plate of 686NGP parked on the street in the 500 block of York Street was stolen Thursday between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Police said the keys were not in the vehicle at the time of the theft, said police.
Anyone with information about this crime or suspect is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040, or submit an online tip at TIP411.com
