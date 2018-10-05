Police: Man attacked in OTR parking garage

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Police are searching for the suspects who beat a man in an Over-the-Rhine parking garage.
Two males followed the victim into the parking garage in the 1100 block of Sycamore Street on the night of September 23 and struck him in the back of the head several times knocking him unconscious and causing extensive injury, according to Cincinnati Police.
Bystanders intervened putting an end to the assault and captured a photo of the suspects, said police.
Anyone with information about this incident, is asked to call the District 1 Investigative Unit or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.
