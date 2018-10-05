Scattered storms possible Friday

By Ashley Smith | October 4, 2018 at 8:12 PM EST - Updated October 4 at 8:12 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati residents can expect mostly cloudy skies Thursday night with a bit of a cool-down.

Temperatures will fall to near 58 degrees.

The cooler weather doesn’t last very long as temperatures will increase through the day Friday. A few scattered storms are possible Friday as well.

Storms will become more likely in the late morning and continue through mid-afternoon.

The weekend looks mainly dry with a small chance for rain Saturday, especially in the evening. Temperatures return to the mid-80s for the weekend and through midweek next week. Rain holds off until the end of the week.

