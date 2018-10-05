Scattered storms possible

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The warm front arrive as promised then temperatures and humidity soared. After a comfortable morning the sticky stuff is back for an extended stay.
The Friday afternoon heat index will reach into the upper 80s and lower 90s this weekend and through Wednesday of next week.
Scattered to isolated thunderstorms are in the Friday evening forecast but they all die out by midnight and Saturday starts off dry. There could be a few pop up showers and weak thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday afternoon and evenings.
The heat and humidity are here through Wednesday.
Thursday will be cooler but still warmer than normal. Next Friday, Oct. 12, starts a stretch of cooler than normal weather of at least eight days in length.
Late during that stretch a few rural areas may drop into the upper 30s for the first time this season.
