Sheriff: Deputy struck, dragged by hit-skip driver

SPRINGFIELD TWP., OH (FOX19) - A Hamilton County deputy sheriff was hurt in a hit-and-run in Springfield Township overnight, authorities said.
The deputy was off duty and directing traffic on a construction detail near a marked cruiser with its overhead flashing lights on when he was struck at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Sevenhills Drive at 11:43 p.m., according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
The deputy is listed in serious but stable condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a news release states.
A witness stated a late 2000s-model, royal blue Honda Civic traveling northbound on Hamilton Avenue hit the deputy as the vehicle entered the intersection and then dragged him, sheriff’s officials wrote.
“Once the deputy separated from the Honda, the vehicle fled north on Hamilton Avenue toward Interstate 275,” the release states.
The deputy was wearing his reflective vest at the time of the incident, which remains under investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed this or can assist with identifying the royal blue Honda is asked to contact the sheriff’s office: 513-825-1500.
