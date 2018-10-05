Shipwreck believed to be Lake Serpent from 1829 discovered in depths of Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “It’s enormous. I don’t think that we’re ever gonna cover it all in terms of everything that’s out there.”
But what archaeologist Carrie Soden believes has been found is a blast from the past.
“The shipwreck is off the islands, six or seven miles out, I think,” she said.
And it's all the way from the year 1829.
“We removed sediment from the site over the course of the summer to hopefully identify it and we think probably with 75 percent certainty that we’ve identified this shipwreck as the lake serpent,” she said.
But, if you’re wondering how exactly they identified the shipwreck, Soden tells me that there are multiple clues that lead them to believe that that is indeed the Lake Serpent.
“The Lake Serpent was registered as having a large figurehead of a serpent. We found a carved figurehead. I don’t know if it looks like a serpent, but it has definitely been worked by man in some manner,” she said.
And the list goes on.
“The other sorta factor that really kind of helped lead to the identification was the size of the shipwreck which matches it’s dimensions. and then lastly, the fact that we knew she was picking up stone from the islands,”
They're hoping this new discovery engages more people to look into the many curiosities of the world.
“It’s exciting. I think it’s a good way to get people involved and interested in what we’re doing,”
