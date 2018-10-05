Toddler shreds more than $1K in cash Utah couple was saving for football tickets

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Ever have your toddler accidentally shred more than $1,000 in cash you’d been saving up for University of Utah football tickets?
It would appear that is exactly what happened to a Utah couple this week.
“So me and my wife had been saving up to pay for (the tickets) in cash,” @BenBelnap wrote earlier this week on Twitter. “We pulled our money out yesterday to pay my mom for the season -- well, we could find the envelope until my wife checked the shredder. Yup, 2-year-old shredded $1,060.”
The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Bureau of Engraving and Printing can work with people who have mutilated cash, according to USA Today.
